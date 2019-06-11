NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $244,000 Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 365.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

EXTR stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-244000-stake-in-extreme-networks-inc-nasdaqextr.html.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.