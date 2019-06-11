O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.26. 40,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,375. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $315.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shopify to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

