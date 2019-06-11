O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,528 DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DNB Financial by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in DNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DNB Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DNB Financial by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNBF opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.85. DNB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Analysts predict that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

DNB Financial Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

