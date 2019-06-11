O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $750,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ KE opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

