OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR as of its most recent SEC filing.

About OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

