Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in J M Smucker by 12,668.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

