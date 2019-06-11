Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $513,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $18,882,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $809,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

