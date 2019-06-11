Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $713.04 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00018182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, BCEX, Bitbns and HitBTC. Ontology has a market capitalization of $713.04 million and $171.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004376 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001186 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,757,215 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bibox, BCEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, BitMart, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, Koinex, Binance and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

