Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.76.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UFS upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,560,000 after purchasing an additional 141,987 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,683,000 after purchasing an additional 324,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,350,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,905,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

