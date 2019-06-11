PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,679,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,810,000 after buying an additional 2,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,858 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,912,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,664,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,929,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

