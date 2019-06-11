Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.66.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $9,528,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,854 shares of company stock valued at $275,443,661. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $174.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

