Patientory Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and LATOKEN. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $31,734.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00406146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.02360918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00153637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000859 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

