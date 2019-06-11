Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443,152 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 933.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 819,017 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

