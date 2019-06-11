Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $201.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

