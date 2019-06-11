Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Daniel H. Schulman Sells 30,000 Shares

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at $58,191,274.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PYPL opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

