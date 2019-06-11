Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helical (LON:HLCL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLCL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.70) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Helical alerts:

LON:HLCL opened at GBX 387 ($5.06) on Monday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $464.32 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.60. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total value of £127,050 ($166,013.33).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.