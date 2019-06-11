Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $212,171.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,487.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Fair bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $214,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,340.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,797,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,232,000 after acquiring an additional 325,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after acquiring an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 37.0% in the first quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 3,009,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 812,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,938,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 503,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

