Phantasma Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $225,069.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00075205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008419 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00194135 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006617 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00103513 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

