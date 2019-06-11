Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Increased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

In other news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

