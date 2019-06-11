PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $311,305.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $311,305.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00406293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.02365080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00153111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,248,687,954 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

