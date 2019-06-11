Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,976,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $577,035,000 after purchasing an additional 610,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $58,201,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $203,204.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,895.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $134,061.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,351,771.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,371 shares of company stock worth $1,586,637. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.34.

SABR stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/pictet-asset-management-ltd-sells-3200-shares-of-sabre-corp-nasdaqsabr.html.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.