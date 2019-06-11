Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf Announces Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

NRGX stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

In related news, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $73,512.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 6,020 shares of company stock valued at $123,922 over the last quarter.

