PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PKO opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $27.95.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

