Piper Jaffray Companies Begins Coverage on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Get Avantor alerts:

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.