PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 33,250 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,585.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 851,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

WU opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 216.66% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

