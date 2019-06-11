POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in POSCO were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in POSCO by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of PKX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. 2,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. POSCO has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $87.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
POSCO Profile
POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.
