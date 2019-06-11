Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.35 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,443. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of -0.46. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.43%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 318.0% in the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 2,909,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,318 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $11,085,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,098,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after buying an additional 1,180,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,557,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.