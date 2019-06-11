Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $46,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,507,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 66.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

