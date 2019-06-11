Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday.
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.