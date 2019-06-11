Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,196,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,133 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.08 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

