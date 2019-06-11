Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Public by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUK opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.8937 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

