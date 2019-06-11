QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $62,000 Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lessened its position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,473 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold accounts for 1.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 25,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,244. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 97.68%. The business had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

