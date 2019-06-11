Rathbone Brothers plc Has $8.21 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

