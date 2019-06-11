Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,367 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $291.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.05 and a 1 year high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

