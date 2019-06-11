Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-boosts-stake-in-clearbridge-mlp-and-midstream-fund-inc-nysecem.html.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.