RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 2,800 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $421,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,381 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $809,732.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.26. 86,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $169.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $23,592,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 196,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,340,000 after buying an additional 60,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 2,800 Shares” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/rbc-bearings-incorporated-nasdaqroll-ceo-michael-j-hartnett-sells-2800-shares.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.