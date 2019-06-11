Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 344.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,440,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766,458 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $159,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,917,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,912,000 after acquiring an additional 781,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Relx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,682,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 209,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relx by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 374,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Relx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,459,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after buying an additional 110,757 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 46,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

