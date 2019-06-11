Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.36 ($86.47).

Shares of RNO opened at €55.08 ($64.05) on Friday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

