Rentberry (BERRY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,218.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market cap of $233,828.00 and approximately $5,218.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00406459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.02372977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00153467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

