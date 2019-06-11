Rentoo Hits Market Capitalization of $38,192.00 (RENTOO)

Rentoo (CURRENCY:RENTOO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Rentoo has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Rentoo has a market capitalization of $38,192.00 and $2,009.00 worth of Rentoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00403960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02371652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00154553 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Rentoo Profile

Rentoo’s total supply is 3,275,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,159,495,398 tokens. Rentoo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentoo is www.rentoo.net.

Rentoo Token Trading

Rentoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.