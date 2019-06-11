Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $974.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Powell sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $184,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Vogt bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $171,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,296.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 361.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

