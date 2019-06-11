Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/11/2019 – SAP was given a new €127.00 ($147.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2019 – SAP was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – SAP was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2019 – SAP was given a new €117.00 ($136.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – SAP was given a new €135.00 ($156.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($140.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2019 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – SAP was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – SAP was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($140.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – SAP was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – SAP was given a new €121.00 ($140.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – SAP was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – SAP was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – SAP was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAP stock traded down €0.54 ($0.63) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €113.18 ($131.60). 2,014,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €117.08 ($136.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

