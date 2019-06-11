ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.93

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.93 and last traded at $118.33, with a volume of 453800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $497,881.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,840.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $433,668.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,818 shares of company stock worth $10,543,164. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,567,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.93” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/resmed-nysermd-sets-new-12-month-high-at-118-93.html.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.