Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Rexnord posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE RXN opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 76,495 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $2,167,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,601.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 1,226 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $32,574.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 66,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,075. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,317,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 65.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 767,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,451,000 after acquiring an additional 456,769 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

