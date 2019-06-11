Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $513.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.59 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

