Rhumbline Advisers Has $761,000 Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 157.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,512,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 320.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $131,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Torben Straight Nissen sold 12,596 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $251,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,196 shares of company stock worth $1,186,015. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

