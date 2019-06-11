Richard A. Md Miller Purchases 9,212 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $31,044.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 109,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,041. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 12.39.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 218,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

