RK Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 233,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.33.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,286 shares in the company, valued at $78,657,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,887.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,433 shares of company stock worth $2,404,479. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $173.75. 1,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

