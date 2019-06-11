Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,421.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/11/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-has-1-87-million-holdings-in-nvidia-co-nasdaqnvda.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.