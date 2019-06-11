Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $461,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6,977.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 752,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in BB&T by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $130,482.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $419,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

